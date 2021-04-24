STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

