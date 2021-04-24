Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

