Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

