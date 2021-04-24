Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($16.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZU. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

SZU stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.47 ($15.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.86 and its 200-day moving average is €13.01.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

