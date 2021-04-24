Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.