Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.05. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

