Sunoco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

SUN stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

