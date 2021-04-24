Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.71

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 7626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $15,404,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,311,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

