Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $403.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $402.00 to $403.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.05.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $214.54 and a 52-week high of $390.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.01.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

