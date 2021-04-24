SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $600.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.59.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $585.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

