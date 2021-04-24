SVB Leerink Weighs in on Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

JNJ stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

