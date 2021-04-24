Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.57. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.45.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.