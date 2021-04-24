Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day moving average of $279.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

