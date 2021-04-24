TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Trading Up 31.9%

TBG Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) shares traded up 31.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files.

