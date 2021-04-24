TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Down 4%

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.31. Approximately 28,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 995,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

