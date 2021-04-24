TD Securities Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

MLLGF stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

