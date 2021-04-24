TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.