Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNPF stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

