Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Telecom Italia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.