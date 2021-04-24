Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

