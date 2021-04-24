Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $488.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.