Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

