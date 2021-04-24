Telemus Capital LLC Buys 186 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.