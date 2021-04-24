Telemus Capital LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.