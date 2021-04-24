Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 614.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.98 and its 200 day moving average is $286.78. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

