Telemus Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

