Telsey Advisory Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $35.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

AEO opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

