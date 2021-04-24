Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

