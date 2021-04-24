TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0892 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

