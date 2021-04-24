TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $11.70 million and $10,716.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.