Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,106. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

