Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $160.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $64.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.