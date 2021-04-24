Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 4.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $63.05. Approximately 6,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 924,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

