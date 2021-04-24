Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $6,065,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Textron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 841,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

