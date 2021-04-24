The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BPRN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.