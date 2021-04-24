The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.