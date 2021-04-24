The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.