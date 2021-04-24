The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.65 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of SAM traded up $37.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,032.21. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $428.44 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.