The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Sells $66,360.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

