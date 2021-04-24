The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.93

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

