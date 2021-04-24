The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 539.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 28.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 2.25% of The Ensign Group worth $115,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,814 shares of company stock worth $2,623,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

