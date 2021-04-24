The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.79. The company had a trading volume of 717,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.50 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

