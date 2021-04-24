The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.95.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.