The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.