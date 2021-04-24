The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $145.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $136.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.