The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $116.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $129.77. 778,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

