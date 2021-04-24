The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $74.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 17.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

