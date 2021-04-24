The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $220.00. The stock traded as high as $184.98 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 2233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.99.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

