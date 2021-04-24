The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.17. The Timken posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 634,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.