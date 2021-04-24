The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $726.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

